Touchdown Live Game of the Week - DeRidder Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Dragons are coming into their week seven rivalry game against Leesville sitting at 4-2, and head coach of the Dragons Brad Parmley believes this is a test that could propel them through the rest of the season.

“It’s a big ball game, and it’s been a ball game for a lot of years, it’s big to both communities, they’re a good football team and we’re a good football team so hopefully it’ll be a fun Friday night playing a good team in Leesville,” said Coach Parmley. “We’re going to have to do a good job of being consistent and tackling consistently and blocking play after play, that is what it all boils down to, just playing good football as long as you can.”

Seniors on this team have experienced losing to the Wampus Cats the past couple of seasons, and with one more chance to beat their historic rivals, they want to make a statement this coming Friday.

“We’re 1-0 in the district right now, and I think it’s going to be a real good ball game, got good, and it’s just another opportunity to play with the brothers I love, so I think it’s going to be a live crowd which should be amazing too,” said senior defensive lineman Jayden Aswell.

“We are excited and ready for the atmosphere, we’re ready to go and hopefully walk away with the win,” said senior linebacker Kenias St. Romain. “We’re just really excited for this game, we’re all fired up in the locker room.”

Parmley knows just how tough District 3-4A is, but believes that his team has grown up over the last couple of years, and is prepared for the tough road ahead as they try to make a run to the postseason.

“The good thing is I’ve seen progress the last two weeks, I think our team just trying to figuring out who we are, we’ve had some playmakers step up the last couple of weeks and defensively we have been playing well for a long time.,” said Parmley. “Hopefully we can keep that up because the biggest thing is just to keep progressing each week and keep getting better and taking those steps forward.”

DeRidder is set to host the Wampus Cats at 7:00 p.m. on Friday for what is one of the most anticipated rivalries of the season in Southwest Louisiana.

