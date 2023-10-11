SWLA rabbi comments on Israel-Hamas War

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fierce fighting between Israelis and Palestinians continues tonight as air strikes and artillery pound Gaza after Saturday’s Hamas invasion of Southern Israel.

More than 1,000 Israelis and 900 Palestinians have been killed, along with 14 Americans. We spoke with Temple Sinai Rabbi Barry L. Weinstein about the war in the Holy Land.

“I have lived and studied in Israel. I spent a full year with my wife in Israel in the 60s as part of my training to become a Rabbi, fluent in Hebrew, of course, and I’m devastated by the brutality of this invasion,” Weinstein said.

To help stop the terror attacks, the U.S. promised Israel unconditional support, including more munitions and the movement of an aircraft carrier battle group in addition to the $300 billion a year it already gives Israel in military aid.

“Hamas is behaving like animals, they are brutal, extremely brutal, and it is horrific,” said Rabbi Weinstein. “Little babies imprisoned in cages, who would do that to little babies, and I know they have been killing and slaughtering infants and they’ve been pulling older people out of their homes, it is horrid.”

Today President Biden confirmed that Americans are among those held hostage by Hamas and again emphasized U.S. support for Israel.

“And let there be no doubt, The United States has Israel’s back,” President Biden said. “We will make sure the Jewish and democratic state of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow, as we always have, it’s as simple as that.”

“I think Israel should go in, take Gaza, take the parts of the Golan Heights that Israel abandoned and return for peace after the six-day war, and Israel should take this territory in order to protect herself,” said Rabbi Weinstein.

“All Israel has ever wanted is peace to be a free Jewish sovereign homeland,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.