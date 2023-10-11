50/50 Thursdays
SWLA organization sending bulletproof vests to Israel

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A most unusual request for aid came into the Lake Charles Office of Friend Ships amid the Israel-Palestenian War reverberating around the world.

For 20 years, the nonprofit Friend Ships has helped provide humanitarian help in the Middle East.

Murray Douglas said they received a call from one of their contacts in Israel requesting bulletproof vests.

“The people who are in these smaller villages have their village, what we would consider equivalent to our neighborhood watch, are having to step up to a bigger role to protect their homes and neighborhoods,” said Douglas.

He said they hope to also send helmets.

Douglas explained they have a much different mindset there than people in America.

“You’ve got to understand at the age of 18 every citizen has to do national service. So they will spend two years in the military. So, if you’re talking about the military you’re talking about everyone 18 and over,” he said.

Douglas said they are accepting donations so they can buy bulletproof vests, and they are accepting donations of any vests that may be available.

“We’re still in the research phase of finding the best price. We don’t want to send anything that’s not any good at all, but we also want to be able to send something that your normal grandmother or single mom can actually wear,” he said.

In the days, weeks and months ahead, Douglas said they will likely provide other humanitarian relief as needed.

To donate, go to Friend Ships’ website or visit their Lake Charles office at Moeling Street and Enterprise Boulevard.

Another organization deemed trustworthy by local Jewish people is JNF-USA.

