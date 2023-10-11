SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 10, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 10, 2023.

Ryan Paul Romero, 42, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Tyrese Trevor Batiste, 24, Jeanerette: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; speeding; resisting an officer; obscured windshield; possession, distribution, production, or manufacture of a Schedule I drug.

Kevin Scott Deloach, 29, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary.

William Joseph Bass, 47, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.

Paul Michael Pellerin, 41, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000.

Frederick Lamars Hudson, 37, Houston, TX: Possession, distribution, production, or manufacture of a Schedule II drug.

Raymond Joseph Fontenot, 54, Kinder: Residential contractor fraud under $5,000.

