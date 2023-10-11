Six arrested in Jennings for home invasion, armed robbery

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Six people arrested by Jennings Police Department on Tuesday are facing home invasion charges.

Five of those were arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish for charges of home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Cooper J. Fontenot, 20, of Jennings

Roxane R. Fontenot, 39, of Jennings

Douglas Francois, 28, of St. Martinville

Robert J. Gant, 21, of Jennings

Tristen E. Achane, 20, of Jennings

Ernest J. Barrilleaux Jr., 23, of Jennings, was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Both Fontenots, Francois, Achane and Barrilleaux also face drug charges.

In addition, Cooper Fontenot faces one charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, as listed on the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.

Roxane Fontenot was released today on a $90,000 bond.

KPLC is in contact with the Jennings Police Department and is expecting more information soon. We will update this story as more becomes available.

