Six arrested in Jennings for home invasion, armed robbery

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Six people arrested by Jennings Police Department on Tuesday are facing home invasion charges.

Six arrested in Jennings for home invasion, armed robbery
Six arrested in Jennings for home invasion, armed robbery(KPLC)

Five of those were arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish for charges of home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

  • Cooper J. Fontenot, 20, of Jennings
  • Roxane R. Fontenot, 39, of Jennings
  • Douglas Francois, 28, of St. Martinville
  • Robert J. Gant, 21, of Jennings
  • Tristen E. Achane, 20, of Jennings

Ernest J. Barrilleaux Jr., 23, of Jennings, was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Both Fontenots, Francois, Achane and Barrilleaux also face drug charges.

In addition, Cooper Fontenot faces one charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, as listed on the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.

Roxane Fontenot was released today on a $90,000 bond.

KPLC is in contact with the Jennings Police Department and is expecting more information soon. We will update this story as more becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rodeo returns to the Allen Parish Fair

Rodeo returns at the Allen Parish Fair

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Crime

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 10, 2023

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 10, 2023.

News

Allen Parish Fair returns

KPLC speaks with Allen Parish Fair queens

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Deputies arrest man following foot pursuit in Jennings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Latest News

News

Legal Corner: Is reverse mortgaging a home viable to avoid high interest rates?

Updated: 3 hours ago

Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Sean

Nineteen becomes Tropical Storm Sean in the eastern Atlantic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Enk
Tropical Storm Sean forms in the eastern Atlantic

Forecast

Some showers will be around throughout the day, but rain totals are looking low

First Alert Forecast: Some thin showers and gusty winds today, but not enough rain to help with drought

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Enk
We have another cloudy day ahead for Southwest Louisiana, with some drizzles and showers to keep temperatures down. Another round of dry cool air will arrive by the weekend.

News

Allen Parish Fair rolls into Oberlin and is adding new traditions

Allen Parish Fair rolls into Oberlin, adds new traditions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angelica Butine
Fair season continues across Southwest Louisiana and is rolling into Allen Parish at the Allen Parish fairgrounds in Oberlin.

News

Calcasieu Parish School Board.

College and Career Fair to be held at McNeese

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be hosting a College and Career Fair at McNeese on Oct. 23.

Crime

Deputies arrest man following foot race in Jennings

Deputies arrest man following foot pursuit in Jennings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
A Jennings man was arrested after deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop and he ran from police.