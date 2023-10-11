50/50 Thursdays
Nineteen becomes Tropical Storm Sean in the eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Sean
Tropical Storm Sean(KPLC)
By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Sean formed in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday morning, though much like the last few systems we’re not expecting much from it as it is set to turn northwest and poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Sean
Tropical Storm Sean(KPLC)

Right behind it is another tropical wave that could see some gradual development over the next week, which we will of course monitor and provide you with updates.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

