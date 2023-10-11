New program pays SWLA students for doing well in school, extracurriculars

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Can you imagine receiving rewards for making good grades in school or even just participating in extracurricular activities? The Southwest Smart Stars program does just that.

Whether your student is named line leader or student of the week, through the Southwest Louisiana Credit Union’s Smart Stars program they can be rewarded for any achievements they make academically or in the community.

“They’re on the local soccer team, they might play baseball, basketball, they are in some organizations. We want them to come in and bring their achievement, whether they are most improved student, most improved on the team, whether they make good grades, whether they got star student or anything that they’ve achieved,” said Makietta Citizen, director of community engagement with the SWLA Credit Union.

She said when students come in to show their achievement, they’ll receive a star buck.

“The Star Bucks that they will get, they can actually hang on to them and redeem for cash or prizes, and that gives kids something they can look forward to. They get excited to come in and get their bucks, whether it’s every week or month, whatever for all their achievements,” Citizen said.

She said another aspect of the program is financial education. Smart Stars aims to teach kids how they can save money.

“The youth have a financial education workbook that we can go into schools with, we can go to community organizations, that we can meet with kids here and just kind of teach them about how they can start saving, how they can earn money and start doing right by their finances, even as young adults or young kids,” Citizen said.

The savings account can be set up by a parent or legal guardian for any student up to the age of 18 with a $25-dollar set-up fee along with a minimum of $30 deposited over a quarterly period.

“We want to congratulate and recognize and reward kids for the good they do, just as little humans, “Citizen said.

