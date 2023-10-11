LEGAL CORNER: Is a reverse mortgage a viable option for an investment house?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I would like to purchase a house as an investment, but these interest rates are really high! I was wondering if a reverse mortgage would be a viable option? I don’t want to lose my home that is paid for and I am over 65 years old as well.

ANSWER: You should speak with a reverse mortgage counselor who shall discuss with you things to consider in making your decision such as:

The extent to which your financial needs would be better met by options other than a reverse mortgage loan, including less costly home equity lines of credit, property tax deferral programs, or governmental aid programs. How will the repayment of the reverse mortgage loan affect the other residents or heirs after you are deceased? What is your ability to finance routine or catastrophic home repairs, especially if the maintenance is a factor that may determine when the reverse mortgage loan becomes payable. What impact will the reverse mortgage loan have on your tax obligations and eligibility for government assistance programs,

If you meet with a loan counselor prior to meeting with or discussing a reverse mortgage loan with a lender, the loan counselor shall review these questions and others with you and answer other questions you may have as well. (LA R.S.6§1104. Reverse mortgage lender; duties to elders)

QUESTION: I enjoy both hunting and fishing! Sometimes I have forgotten to renew one of these licenses and I have had to pay a penalty. Does the state offer an automatic renewal when my license is expired? Also, I promised my friends I will bring them a deer and I do not want them to sue me if I don’t since they paid for all the expenses for the hunting trip!

ANSWER: Any bona fide resident of this state may obtain a combination lifetime hunting and sports fishing license, which shall entitle the licensee to all of the privileges of both the lifetime hunting and lifetime sports fishing licenses provided for in the law. The fee for the combination lifetime license shall be five hundred dollars; thirteen years of age or under shall be three hundred dollars and sixty years of age or older shall be fifty dollars. (R.S.56: §649.3. Combination lifetime hunting and sports fishing license)

You need not worry about being sued by your friends, there is a law entitled “the sale of hope” which states that, “a fisherman (or hunter) may sell a haul of his net before he throws it. In that case, the buyer is entitled to whatever is caught in the net (or killed), according to the parties’ expectations, and even if nothing is caught the sale is valid.(LA Civil Code 2451 Sale of Hope)

