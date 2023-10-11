50/50 Thursdays
Friends and family holding candlelight vigil in memory of Lake Street shooting victim

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nearly a hundred people, including friends and family, gathered at the place where 30-year-old Christopher Pattum was killed to honor him with a candlelight vigil Tuesday night at Busy Bee on Lake Street.

His family told 7NEWS Pattum touched a lot of people’s lives and his legacy will live on.

Flames melted the wax of candles lit in his memory, held in the hands of the many who loved him.

“Chris was kind, sweet, caring, giving,” his sister Jacqueline Stagg said. “He would give his last to anybody. He’s the type of person who would help out a stranger, someone he didn’t even know and we loved my brother. Everybody loved my brother.”

Pattum’s sister and his mother, Margaret McArthur said there will never be any justice because nothing can bring Chris back.

“To hear my niece ask for her father every day and I have no answers for her,” sister-in-law Shanikka said. “I can’t give her an answer. I can’t give her an answer. She’s only two years old and she’s asking for her daddy.”

He leaves behind his two-year-old daughter, six-year-old stepdaughter, and many more who vow to never forget him.

“I love you and I miss you,” McArthur said. “You’ll always be right here in my heart.”

However, one question lies heavy on his mother’s heart.

“Why did this happen to him? He’s a very loving person,” she said.

Pattum and another person were struck during the shooting Saturday morning.

Police tell 7NEWS it followed a verbal altercation, then gunfire between “multiple parties.” Pattum died from his injuries, while the other victim remains in the hospital.

Two arrests have been made, 21-year-old Travis Melbert is facing second-degree murder and weapons charges, and 24-year-old Damaria Mason is charged with the illegal use and carrying of a weapon.

