First Alert Forecast: Some thin showers and gusty winds today, but not enough rain to help with drought

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -We have another cloudy day ahead for Southwest Louisiana, with some drizzles and showers to keep temperatures down.

An area of low pressure has been moving northeast from south Texas across the northern Gulf of Mexico since early this morning, helping to bring some limited rainfall to the area. The best chance of rain will likely remain offshore with chances sharply dropping from south to north across Southwest Louisiana. It’s looking much drier for today’s estimates as the system is shoved further east; areas farther northwest may see little to no rain, while areas farther southeast could see as much as 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch.

Skies will still be staying mostly overcast for the day, which combined with the drizzle and breezy conditions will keep temperatures in the 70′s for the day, possibly in the 60′s for a handful of areas. The biggest impact will be the wind, with gusts higher than 20 mph possible during the day. A wind advisory is in effect for the coastal parishes

Some showers will be around throughout the day, but rain totals are looking low (KPLC)

This is somewhat sad news for any drought relief, as we will need several days of an inch or more of rain to make a dent in our dry conditions. Wildfire danger is unfortunately still a concern as more dry air is on the way this weekend.

Another cold front will arrive later this week, most likely sometime Friday; this front may not have much moisture and rain chances look limited. But this front will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend with lows returning to the 50s and highs in the 70s by Saturday and remaining nice well into next week. At this time it looks like the weather may cooperate for the annual solar eclipse which occurs Saturday around 12 pm, more details on that later this week. A second front will likely arrive early next week to keep the nice weather going through most of next week.

A cold front will make it's way down by the weekend, bringing another round of cool temps. (KPLC)

In the tropics we have tropical depression Nineteen which is likely to become Sean soon, but it will be staying over open water in the central Atlantic and won’t be an issue for SWLA. There is also another tropical wave behind it, but chances are currently low for it’s development.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

