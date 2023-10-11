First Alert Forecast: Rain coming to an end, cold front arriving Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected we saw a lot of very light rain across Southwest Louisiana Wednesday, but that has come to an end and the chance of rain will be limited for a while.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Clouds should gradually clear tonight with clear skies overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s by Thursday morning. We will likely see at least patchy fog Thursday morning, and possibly dense fog in some areas. Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday with little to no chance of rain; high temperatures will climb into the low 80s in most areas.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The next cold front will arrive late Friday or Friday night; this front may not have much moisture and rain chances look limited. But this front will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend with lows returning to the 50s and highs in the 70s by Saturday and remaining nice well into next week. At this time it looks like the weather may cooperate for the annual solar eclipse which occurs Saturday around 12 pm, more details on that later this week. A second front will likely arrive early next week to keep the nice weather going through most of next week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.