Deputies arrest man following foot race in Jennings

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested after deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop and he ran from police.

Deputies arrest man following foot race in Jennings
Deputies arrest man following foot race in Jennings(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies say they witnessed a truck fail to stop at the intersection of Elton Road and West Plaquemine Street. Deputies put on their lights to pull the truck over, and the vehicle accelerated south on North Doyle Street, away from deputies.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, the truck stopped at a residence located at 5094 South Cutting Avenue, at which point the driver began to run on foot. Deputies chased the driver for a short time until he was apprehended.

Frederick Kelvin Mixon, 41, of Jennings, was arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail for aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, speeding, and four counts of stop signs/yield signs.

Mixon was also being held for Dallas police for an outstanding warrant for robbery.

