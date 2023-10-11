50/50 Thursdays
College and Career Fair to be held at McNeese

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be hosting a College and Career Fair at McNeese on Oct. 23.

The school board said the fair will be held at the McNeese in the Rec Complex from 6-8 p.m. Two financial aid and scholarship sessions will be held as well: one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 7:15 p.m.

Over 40 colleges, universities, businesses, industry and military branches participate in the fair. Students are given the opportunity to speak with representatives about all aspects of the post-secondary education process, employment potential and military service.

The fair is free to the public, and all students grades 9 through 12 are encouraged to join.

