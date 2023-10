LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beloved musician Chris Stapleton announced in a post to Facebook he is cancelling several of his upcoming shows.

Stapleton said he will not be performing at his shows this weekend in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette due to bronchitis and laryngitis.

The singer did say he hopes to be healed by his performances in November.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.