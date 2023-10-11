Allen Parish Fair rolls into Oberlin, adds new traditions

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - Fair season continues across Southwest Louisiana and is rolling into Allen Parish at the Allen Parish fairgrounds in Oberlin.

This year, the fair is bringing back older traditions with the rodeo that kicks off on Thursday night, youth night at 6:30, and even adding live bands and alcohol vendors.

The fair starts at 4 p.m. on Oct. 11 and continues until Saturday, Oct. 14.

Jessica Bowring is the president of the Allen Parish Rodeo Association and remembers coming to watch the rodeo at the fair as a little girl.

”It’s great! Ferrel and I tried to do this ten years ago, and then we finally got the opportunity to bring it back,” said Bowring.

Ferrel Broussard is the secretary for the Allen Parish Rodeo Association and is happy to see it take place at the fair. ”We have a lot in store, like barrel-racing, bull riding, goat roping, and different types of events for the near future,” said Broussard.

The fair will also feature live music, a craft sale, rides, and a parade. ”I’m looking forward to seeing it all come together,” said Alex Smith, the president of the Allen Parish Fair.

Smith said putting an event like the fair together takes a lot of preparation and hard work to make it better each year.

Fair admission is free this year, not including the rides, and parking is $5.

Smith said they charge for parking and use the proceeds to help benefit the Veterans Organization in Oberlin at the American Legion Post.

“It helps us keep the lights on over there and be able to host events in the community for them,” said Smith.

Along with rides, caramel apples, a rodeo, and live music, the fair will also feature a mini petting zoo, donated by the people of Allen Parish.

This year marks 106 years for the fair, and although the fair is changing and adding new things, it’s also sticking with old traditions like food vendors that have been around for years.

Tiffany Mathews works with Holiness Unto The Lord Church of Elton, and they have been a vendor here for 9 years now. ”If feels great and we look forward to it every ear and meet a lot of new people,” said Mathews.

Mathews said it’s the food that brings everyone together. Their booth offers home cooking with dishes like gumbo, rice dressing, homemade pies, pork steaks, and barbecue chicken.

The fair will also have all the classic fair food, and live bands will be performing, which is free to watch.

It is also free to walk around and view the exhibits inside the exhibit hall.

“We fully loaded this fair out, we’ve got anything you want to do. We got it. We got the ranch rodeo happening on Saturday. We got barrel races on Friday. And then Thursday night, we got a youth rodeo. They got mini bulls, mutton busting, calf scramble, goat roping, all sorts of stuff,” said Smith.

When are the Rodeo Events?

Rodeo Events Youth Rodeo 10/12 - $5 to get in on Thursday

Barrel Race 10/13 - Free on Friday

Ranch Rodeo 10/14 - $10 on Saturday

Kids 5-10 years old - $5 Kids; under 5 years old are free

Fair Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 11: Fair 4-10 pm Grand Opening 6 pm (Ribbon cutting)

Thursday, Oct. 12: Exhibits/Vendors 9 am-noon/ 4-10 pm Senior Citizen Day Fair 4-10 pm Family Fair Night Kids Rodeo 6 pm Goat Roping 6 pm

Friday, Oct. 13: Fair 10 am-10 pm School Fair Day Parade line up 9:15 at Ball Park, followed by the Parade at 10 LaCour Band 5-7 pm Alphonse Band 7:30-10:30 pm

Saturday, Oct. 14: Fair 10 am-9 pm Ranch Rodeo 6:30 pm



