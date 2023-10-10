SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 9, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 9, 2023.

Eric Lance Nash, 44, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons during a crime; aggravated property damage.

Travis Malike Gerard Melbert, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; parole detainer.

Jake Grayson Guillory, 22, Gonzales: Domestic abuse.

Larry Lane Duplechin Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Burglary; contempt of court (2 charges).

Garron Clay Arabie, 30, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; burglary.

Brett Paul Abbott, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Joshua Joseph Baronet, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice.

Vaylon Cruz Hester, 38, Sulphur: Burglary; unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft under $1,000.

Sarah Janette Leblanc, 43, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerald Glenn Nickerson Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Deon Tobias Demoruelle, 26, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana.

