SOWELA Spotlight: Aviation maintenance program

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA’s aviation maintenance program prepares students for an in-demand career in the aviation industry. We spoke to the dean of SOWELA’s School of Transportation and Applied Technology Robert Null this morning who gave us the details on the program.

The aviation maintenance program provides students with practical, hands-on training through lab experiences with SOWELA’s 15-plane fleet. The fleet includes a variety of machines, such as a Cessna Skycather, Piper Arrow, and the College’s most recent addition, a $35 million JStar jet.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the typical annual salary for an aviation mechanic is $62,000 or more with experience. Overall, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 4% increase in employment need for aircraft mechanics and avionics technicians.

The curriculum is based on local aviation industry needs and includes feedback from an industry advisory council. This helps ensure students receive the essential skills and training required to stand out in the job market and be successful.

SOWELA’s program is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and accredited by the Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering (ATMAE). Upon completion, students will be prepared to test for the FAA Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) certification exam.

You can visit www.sowela.edu to apply for the program.

