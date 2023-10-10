50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Southland Basketball Media Day

Southland Conference to hold Men’s and Women’s Basketball Conference Championships in Lake...
Southland Conference to hold Men’s and Women’s Basketball Conference Championships in Lake Charles through 2029(McNeese Athletics/Southland Conference)
By Justin Margolius
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southland Basketball Media Day is underway as every men’s and women’s team in the conference answers the media’s questions. Below is the schedule for the day and updates coming from the event as a whole.

Schedule for the day:

10:00 a.m. - Commissioner Chris Grant

10:10 a.m. - Texas A&M-Corpus

11:22 a.m. - Nicholls

11:40 a.m. - HCU

11:58 a.m. - Southeastern

12:16 p.m. - Northwestern

12:34 p.m. - Lamar

12:52 p.m. - McNeese

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility

Latest News

LSU versus Missouri
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll following win against Missouri
McNeese Football (Courtesy: MGN)
Cowboys fall to 0-6 for first time in program history after loss to Texas A&M-Commerce
The McNeese Football team enters their week six matchup with the Texas A&M - Commerce still in...
McNeese Football Prepares for Texas A&M - Commerce
Family announces Greg Brooks has rare form of brain cancer; TAF launches Greg Brooks Victory Fund