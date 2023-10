LONGVILLE La. (KPLC) - All three South Beauregard campuses will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. today, Oct. 10, according to the Beauregard Parish School Board.

The early dismissal is due to a water outage in the area.

Repairs are underway and classes are scheduled to resume tomorrow, Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.