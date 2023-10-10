Series of intersection closures scheduled for downtown Lake Charles area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Entergy will be replacing electrical facilities in the downtown area of Lake Charles beginning this week, and, as a result, motorists can expect alternating intersection and lane closures.

The series of temporary alternating intersection and lane closures are set to begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 9, and weather permitting, the work will be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. (City of Lake Charles)

Motorists are advised by the City of Lake Charles to use extreme caution when navigating through these areas.

