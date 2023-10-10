Multiple fires in Calcasieu Parish amid current statewide burn ban

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we experience some nice cool weather, fire danger is still real. Crews responded to multiple fires in Calcasieu Parish near the DeQuincy area, one being on Stanley Road.

Ward Six District One Fire Chief Todd Parker said the fire began on one property that left a burn pile of natural vegetation unattended. The fire then spread to another property.

“There was about an acre burning and a small shed on an adjoining property that was burning. Firefighters quickly got that extinguished, forestry service came in and assisted us with that,” Parker said.

The small shed was burned on the roof and one wall of the structure was burned as well.

Chief Parker said the fire remains under investigation, but they have identified possible suspects who will face charges.

“One of the things people have to remember, if you light a fire on your property, even if we are not under a burn ban, and it burns someone else property, you can be held liable, civilly, and criminal,” Parker said.

Not too far from the brush fire was a woods fire that Chief Parker said appeared to have begun due to a train and dry vegetation on the tracks.

“We notified the forestry department, they came in around 2:30 this morning and put a containment line,” Parker said.

Parker said the fire burned about 2 acres along Highway 112, east of DeQuincy.

“The current burn ban states that a parish can opt out of it. Calcasieu Parish has not opted out of the statewide burn ban,” Parker said. “The burn ban includes any open burning of leaves, burn barrels, debrief piles, trash piles, anything like that, no open burning.”

Parker said you can barbecue, but if the fire department has to respond, you can be cited.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.