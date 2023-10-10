McNeese WBB Picked to Finish Fifth in Southland Conference Preseason Poll

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Women’s Basketball team enters the 2023-24 season looking to build on what they started last year as they beat New Orleans in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament before falling 80-75 to Lamar in overtime of the second round. With almost an entirely new roster, the Cowgirls are looking to go further in year three under Lynn Kennedy.

Southland Conference Preseason Poll:

Team First Place Votes Total Points 1. Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions 15 159 2. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders 3 140 3. Lamar Lady Cardinals 2 132 4. Incarnate Word Cardinals 0 97 T-5. Houston Christian 0 74 T-5. McNeese Cowgirls 0 74 7. Northwestern State Lady Demons 0 65 8. Texas A&M - Commerce Lions 0 58 9. New Orleans Privateers 0 56 10. Nicholls Colonels 0 39

As for the women’s preseason teams, McNeese, who is made up of mostly new players for the 2023-24 season, did not have anyone named.

Southland Conference Preseason First Team:

Position Name School Class F/C Alecia Westbrook Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Gr. F/C Akasha Davis Lamar Jr. Guard Alexius Horne Southeastern Sr. Guard Hailey Giaratano Southeastern Sr. Guard DeArica Pryor New Orleans Gr.

Southland Conference Preseason Second Team:

Position Name School Class Guard Nina De Leon Negron Incarnate Word Sr. Forward N’Denasija Collins Houston Christian Sr. Guard Sabria Dean Lamar Sr. Guard Paige Allen Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Sr. Forward Lexi Alexander Nicholls So.

