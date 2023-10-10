50/50 Thursdays
McNeese WBB Picked to Finish Fifth in Southland Conference Preseason Poll

By Matthew Travis
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Women’s Basketball team enters the 2023-24 season looking to build on what they started last year as they beat New Orleans in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament before falling 80-75 to Lamar in overtime of the second round. With almost an entirely new roster, the Cowgirls are looking to go further in year three under Lynn Kennedy.

Southland Conference Preseason Poll:

TeamFirst Place VotesTotal Points
1. Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions15159
2. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders3140
3. Lamar Lady Cardinals2132
4. Incarnate Word Cardinals097
T-5. Houston Christian074
T-5. McNeese Cowgirls074
7. Northwestern State Lady Demons065
8. Texas A&M - Commerce Lions058
9. New Orleans Privateers056
10. Nicholls Colonels039

As for the women’s preseason teams, McNeese, who is made up of mostly new players for the 2023-24 season, did not have anyone named.

Southland Conference Preseason First Team:

PositionNameSchoolClass
F/CAlecia WestbrookTexas A&M - Corpus ChristiGr.
F/CAkasha DavisLamarJr.
GuardAlexius HorneSoutheasternSr.
GuardHailey GiaratanoSoutheasternSr.
GuardDeArica PryorNew OrleansGr.

Southland Conference Preseason Second Team:

PositionNameSchoolClass
GuardNina De Leon NegronIncarnate WordSr.
ForwardN’Denasija CollinsHouston ChristianSr.
GuardSabria DeanLamarSr.
GuardPaige AllenTexas A&M - Corpus ChristiSr.
ForwardLexi AlexanderNichollsSo.

