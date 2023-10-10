McNeese WBB Picked to Finish Fifth in Southland Conference Preseason Poll
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Women’s Basketball team enters the 2023-24 season looking to build on what they started last year as they beat New Orleans in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament before falling 80-75 to Lamar in overtime of the second round. With almost an entirely new roster, the Cowgirls are looking to go further in year three under Lynn Kennedy.
Southland Conference Preseason Poll:
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Total Points
|1. Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions
|15
|159
|2. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders
|3
|140
|3. Lamar Lady Cardinals
|2
|132
|4. Incarnate Word Cardinals
|0
|97
|T-5. Houston Christian
|0
|74
|T-5. McNeese Cowgirls
|0
|74
|7. Northwestern State Lady Demons
|0
|65
|8. Texas A&M - Commerce Lions
|0
|58
|9. New Orleans Privateers
|0
|56
|10. Nicholls Colonels
|0
|39
As for the women’s preseason teams, McNeese, who is made up of mostly new players for the 2023-24 season, did not have anyone named.
Southland Conference Preseason First Team:
|Position
|Name
|School
|Class
|F/C
|Alecia Westbrook
|Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
|Gr.
|F/C
|Akasha Davis
|Lamar
|Jr.
|Guard
|Alexius Horne
|Southeastern
|Sr.
|Guard
|Hailey Giaratano
|Southeastern
|Sr.
|Guard
|DeArica Pryor
|New Orleans
|Gr.
Southland Conference Preseason Second Team:
|Position
|Name
|School
|Class
|Guard
|Nina De Leon Negron
|Incarnate Word
|Sr.
|Forward
|N’Denasija Collins
|Houston Christian
|Sr.
|Guard
|Sabria Dean
|Lamar
|Sr.
|Guard
|Paige Allen
|Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
|Sr.
|Forward
|Lexi Alexander
|Nicholls
|So.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.