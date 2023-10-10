McNeese MBB Picked to Finish Second in Southland Preseason Poll, Three Players Named to Preseason Teams
KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Men’s Basketball team enters the 2023-24 season with higher expectations than they’ve had in years with the addition of Head Coach Will Wade, and several players through the transfer portal as well. However, despite their impressive offseason the Pokes were picked to finish second in the Southland Conference Preseason Poll, behind only the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Southland Conference Preseason Poll:
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Total Points
|1. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
|6
|144
|2. McNeese Cowboys
|6
|142
|3. New Orleans Privateers
|3
|132
|4. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
|5
|124
|5. Northwestern State
|0
|84
|6. Nicholls Colonels
|0
|71
|7. Texas A&M - Commerce Lions
|0
|66
|8. Houston Christian Huskies
|0
|50
|9. Lamar Cardinals
|0
|45
|10. Incarnate Word Cardinals
|0
|42
The Preseason All-Conference teams were released on Tuesday as well as the Pokes had two players named to the first team, and another player named to the second team.
Southland Conference Preseason First Team:
|Position
|Name
|School
|Class
|Forward
|Christian Shumate
|McNeese
|Jr.
|Guard
|Jordan Johnson
|New Orleans
|Sr.
|Guard
|Roger McFarlane
|Southeastern
|Jr.
|Center
|Bonke Maring
|Houston Christian
|Sr.
|Guard
|Shahada Wells
|McNeese
|Gr.
Southland Conference Preseason Second Team:
|Position
|Name
|School
|Class
|Guard/Forward
|Nick Caldwell
|Southeastern
|Sr.
|Forward
|Tyson Jackson
|New Orleans
|Sr.
|Guard
|Javohn Garcia
|McNeese
|Jr.
|Forward
|Jerome Brewer Jr.
|Texas A&M - Commerce
|So.
|Guard
|Micah Thomas
|Nicholls
|Sr.
|Guard
|Alec Woodard
|Southeastern
|Gr.
