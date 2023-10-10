50/50 Thursdays
McNeese MBB Picked to Finish Second in Southland Preseason Poll, Three Players Named to Preseason Teams

Southland Conference to hold Men's and Women's Basketball Conference Championships in Lake Charles through 2029
Southland Conference to hold Men’s and Women’s Basketball Conference Championships in Lake Charles through 2029(McNeese Athletics/Southland Conference)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Men’s Basketball team enters the 2023-24 season with higher expectations than they’ve had in years with the addition of Head Coach Will Wade, and several players through the transfer portal as well. However, despite their impressive offseason the Pokes were picked to finish second in the Southland Conference Preseason Poll, behind only the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Southland Conference Preseason Poll:

TeamFirst Place VotesTotal Points
1. Southeastern Louisiana Lions6144
2. McNeese Cowboys6142
3. New Orleans Privateers3132
4. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi5124
5. Northwestern State084
6. Nicholls Colonels071
7. Texas A&M - Commerce Lions066
8. Houston Christian Huskies050
9. Lamar Cardinals045
10. Incarnate Word Cardinals042

The Preseason All-Conference teams were released on Tuesday as well as the Pokes had two players named to the first team, and another player named to the second team.

Southland Conference Preseason First Team:

PositionNameSchoolClass
ForwardChristian ShumateMcNeeseJr.
GuardJordan JohnsonNew OrleansSr.
GuardRoger McFarlaneSoutheasternJr.
CenterBonke MaringHouston ChristianSr.
GuardShahada WellsMcNeeseGr.

Southland Conference Preseason Second Team:

PositionNameSchoolClass
Guard/ForwardNick CaldwellSoutheasternSr.
ForwardTyson JacksonNew OrleansSr.
GuardJavohn GarciaMcNeeseJr.
ForwardJerome Brewer Jr.Texas A&M - CommerceSo.
GuardMicah ThomasNichollsSr.
GuardAlec WoodardSoutheasternGr.

