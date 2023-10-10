McNeese MBB Picked to Finish Second in Southland Preseason Poll, Three Players Named to Preseason Teams

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Men’s Basketball team enters the 2023-24 season with higher expectations than they’ve had in years with the addition of Head Coach Will Wade, and several players through the transfer portal as well. However, despite their impressive offseason the Pokes were picked to finish second in the Southland Conference Preseason Poll, behind only the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Southland Conference Preseason Poll:

Team First Place Votes Total Points 1. Southeastern Louisiana Lions 6 144 2. McNeese Cowboys 6 142 3. New Orleans Privateers 3 132 4. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi 5 124 5. Northwestern State 0 84 6. Nicholls Colonels 0 71 7. Texas A&M - Commerce Lions 0 66 8. Houston Christian Huskies 0 50 9. Lamar Cardinals 0 45 10. Incarnate Word Cardinals 0 42

The Preseason All-Conference teams were released on Tuesday as well as the Pokes had two players named to the first team, and another player named to the second team.

Southland Conference Preseason First Team:

Position Name School Class Forward Christian Shumate McNeese Jr. Guard Jordan Johnson New Orleans Sr. Guard Roger McFarlane Southeastern Jr. Center Bonke Maring Houston Christian Sr. Guard Shahada Wells McNeese Gr.

Southland Conference Preseason Second Team:

Position Name School Class Guard/Forward Nick Caldwell Southeastern Sr. Forward Tyson Jackson New Orleans Sr. Guard Javohn Garcia McNeese Jr. Forward Jerome Brewer Jr. Texas A&M - Commerce So. Guard Micah Thomas Nicholls Sr. Guard Alec Woodard Southeastern Gr.

