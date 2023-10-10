LyondellBasell partners with Market Basket to hold food drive

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The chemical company LyondellBasell has partnered with Market Basket for a food drive this week at eight Market Basket locations across Calcasieu Parish.

The donations will go to Abraham’s Tent, the Women’s Shelter, South Beau Ministries, and establishing and filling “blessing boxes” around the community, which benefit local food banks.

Non-perishable food items can be donated until they are collected on Friday, Oct. 13.

Donations boxes can be found at the following locations:

Westlake - 2013 Sampson Street

Sulphur - 2227 Maplewood Drive

Moss Bluff - 362 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy

Iowa - 112 N. Thompson Avenue

Lake Charles - 4431 Nelson Road 4950 Lake Street 2380 Ryan Street 929 Third Avenue



LyondellBasell is holding the food drive as part of its Global Care Day, which is a program that aims to help eliminate plastic waste in the environment and educate the communities about the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling.

