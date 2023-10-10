50/50 Thursdays
LyondellBasell partners with Market Basket to hold food drive

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The chemical company LyondellBasell has partnered with Market Basket for a food drive this week at eight Market Basket locations across Calcasieu Parish.

The donations will go to Abraham’s Tent, the Women’s Shelter, South Beau Ministries, and establishing and filling “blessing boxes” around the community, which benefit local food banks.

Non-perishable food items can be donated until they are collected on Friday, Oct. 13.

Donations boxes can be found at the following locations:

  • Westlake - 2013 Sampson Street
  • Sulphur - 2227 Maplewood Drive
  • Moss Bluff - 362 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy
  • Iowa - 112 N. Thompson Avenue
  • Lake Charles -
    • 4431 Nelson Road
    • 4950 Lake Street
    • 2380 Ryan Street
    • 929 Third Avenue

LyondellBasell is holding the food drive as part of its Global Care Day, which is a program that aims to help eliminate plastic waste in the environment and educate the communities about the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling.

