Friends and family holding candlelight vigil in memory of Lake Street shooting victim

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friends and family will gather at the place where 30-year-old Christopher Pattum was killed.

A candlelight vigil is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at the Busy Bee on Lake Street. A way to pay respects and unite those whose lives he touched.

Pattum and another person were struck during the shooting Saturday morning.

Police tell 7NEWS it followed a verbal altercation, then gunfire between “multiple parties.” Pattum died from his injuries, while the other victim remains in the hospital.

Two arrests have been made, 21-year-old Travis Melbert is facing second-degree murder and weapons charges, and 24-year-old Damaria Mason is charged with the illegal use and carrying of a weapon.

Those attending the vigil tonight are asked to bring their own candles.

