First Alert Forecast: Rain chances picking up Wednesday, assisted by potential tropical Gulf activity.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our weather pattern has been shifting with southerly winds and humidity coming back to SWLA, but rain chances won’t be picking up until overnight.

Tuesday will continue the trend of increasing humidity, with temperatures and southerly winds both seeing an increase. Generally overcast skies will be present for the day, which will help keep afternoon temperatures similar to yesterday despite the more humid conditions by keeping us in the shade. Highs for the afternoon will top out somewhere in the low to mid 80′s. While rain chances will be picking up soon, it will most likely be late in the evening to overnight.

Overcast skies for the afternoon Tuesday will keep temps down, but expected to stay dry (KPLC)

An area of low pressure will move northeast from south Texas across the northern Gulf of Mexico as it merges with a frontal feature; this will bring a chance of rain to our area for Wednesday, trailing into Thursday.

Low pressure moving to the South will increase our chances for rain Wednesday into Thursday (KPLC)

The best chance of rain will likely remain offshore with possibly a sharp difference in rain from south to north across Southwest Louisiana. Areas farther northwest may see little to no rain, while areas farther southeast could see upwards of 1 inch of rain with much higher totals possible toward the southeast corner of our state. Generally, models are shoving the better rainfall amounts further to our east.

Expected rainfall totals (KPLC)

The National Hurricane Center has also outlined this area for a low chance of tropical development as it moves northeast. However regardless of whether or not it develops the impacts to our area remain the same and in the form of limited rain chances. Even if this manages to develop into a tropical system it would not change our weather with any potential track remaining southeast of our area due to southwesterly upper-level winds pushing this off to the northeast. Impacts could be higher well east of our area from New Orleans into the Florida panhandle, which will be something to keep in mind if you plan to travel that way.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Past the rain, another cold front is expected to arrive sometime Friday. It doesn’t look like this front will have much moisture, which will keep rain chances limited. However, it will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend! Lows will be returning to the 50s and highs in the 70s by Saturday, remaining nice well into next week. At this time it looks like the weather may cooperate for the annual solar eclipse which occurs Saturday around 12 pm, more details on that later this week.

