First Alert Forecast: Limited rain likely Wednesday, tropical development in the Gulf looks very unlikely now too

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The humidity continued to increase on Tuesday and we saw overcast skies; but rain still looks limited until after midnight into Wednesday.

An area of low pressure will move northeast from south Texas across the northern Gulf of Mexico; this will bring a chance of rain to our area for Wednesday. The best chance of rain will likely remain offshore with possibly a sharp difference in rain from south to north across Southwest Louisiana. Areas farther northwest may see little to no rain, while areas farther southeast could see upwards of 1/2 of an inch of rain with much higher totals possible toward the southeast corner of our state.

The National Hurricane Center now says this system has a very limited chance of development, not that it was much of a chance before. A Hurricane Hunter plane went out to investigate the system today and found it very disorganized and the environment is not likely to change, so for that reason it is now unlikely to develop at all. However regardless of whether or not it develops the impacts to our area remain the same and in the form of limited rain chances. Our biggest impact may be the wind, with breezy conditions expected Wednesday with wind gusts possibly exceeding 20 mph at times.

Another cold front will arrive later this week, most likely sometime Friday; this front may not have much moisture and rain chances look limited. But this front will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend with lows returning to the 50s and highs in the 70s by Saturday and remaining nice well into next week. At this time it looks like the weather may cooperate for the annual solar eclipse which occurs Saturday around 12 pm, more details on that later this week. A second front will likely arrive early next week to keep the nice weather going through most of next week.

