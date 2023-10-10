Dinner and movie night to be hosted by library

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Let the Moss Bluff Library staff be your date for a dinner and movie night on Oct. 12.

The library will be providing dinner and dessert, courtesy of Texas Roadhouse, followed by a movie. There will be a baked potato bar with all of the fixings.

The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Moss Bluff Library, located at 261 Parish Road.

The program is free and open to all adults, and a library card is not needed. Due to limited space, registration is required. To sign up, stop by the library or call (337) 721-7128.

