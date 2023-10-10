50/50 Thursdays
DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The clerk of court in DeSoto Parish has been arrested less than a week before Election Day on Oct. 14 after being accused of electioneering.

It’s alleged that Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans was campaigning at a nursing home in the parish, which is illegal in some circumstances. Click here to read the state’s law about electioneering at nursing homes. Evans was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 10 on two misdemeanor counts of electioneering at a nursing home.

A crowd of about 10 supporters gathered at the jail to await his release, including the former parish district attorney, Gary Evans, who is Jeremy’s father, and Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones.

John Tobler, the deputy secretary of communication and outreach for the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, says their office has been made aware of the claims. Tobler says the office is prepared to provide any necessary assistance to ensure continuity in the upcoming election.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the case.

