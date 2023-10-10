CM Farms in Dry Creek teams up with organization that gives back to first responders

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - CM Farms have delivered the ultimate Fall experience since 2009, and each year consists of a new maze design better than the last.

This year’s owners, Jackie and Chuck Melsheimer, centered the design of the mazes around giving back to first responders and their families. The Melsheimers teamed up with the organization Tunnel to Towers to make this happen.

“A lot of thought goes into our design each year, and we chose this design months ago without having any idea that our parish would be affected by wild fires,” said Jackie. “Or that first responders from all over would be coming to help us.”

The Melsheimers said that opening weekend they donated a percentage of proceeds to Tunnel to Towers.

“Tunnel to Towers is an incredible organization that, since 9/11, has been helping heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically-injured veterans and first responders,” said Jackie.

Tunnel to Towers also builds specially-adapted smart homes for injured veterans and first responders; “We have always had an appreciation for these heroes, but that has magnified significantly since these events have taken place. We are thankful to partner with an organization that serves such a purpose to give back to those who put their lives on the line for our communities,” said Jackie.

Jackie said although they change the design of their 12-acre maze each year, with two phases and one maze for kids, one thing about the display does not change, and that is the bible verse: Joshua 24:15.

CM Farms also has other activities to put you in the spirit of Fall, like the pumpkin barn, pillow jump, sheep feeding, and more.

Jackie said that although the farm is centered around fun, she hopes that people who visit will learn something new.

“There’s a lot of fun, but there’s a lot of history.”

There are fun facts scattered throughout CM Farms providing education on agriculture.

“We hope people leave with a little more knowledge about agriculture and a whole lot of memories to hold in their heart.”

CM Farms’ hours of operation are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a full list of activities, click here.

