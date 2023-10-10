Civil Service hearing on Harold Nevels recessed until November 3

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A civil service hearing into whether a former Lake Charles police sergeant should get his job back continued at City Hall.

Corder. There were only two witnesses today -- questioned in detail about investigations and decisions that led to Harold Nevels losing his job.

Harold Nevels own attorney admits the former officer made some mistakes. His former supervisors say Nevels admitted putting a tracking device on the vehicle of a former girlfriend. An investigation found he was stalking her and malfeasance in office. But police officials say a particular policy violation alone was grounds for firing.

Richard Harrell, former lieutenant was in charge of the internal investigation. He is now retired.

“One is not allowed to withhold material information,” Harrell told the board. under direct examination by City Attorney David Morgan.

“Did you believe that Harold Nevels deliberately withheld material information?” asked Morgan.

“I did,” responded Harrell.

“I think the term is intentionally withheld material information?” responsded Morgan.

“Yes,” said Harrell.

The questioning by Nevels’ attorney, Todd Clemons, suggests at issue may not be what Nevels did as much as whether his firing was fair compared to other officers disciplined. Five or six search warrants were issued in the investigation.

Clemons asked Fondel about that.

“That’s more search warrants than in most homicide cases right?” asked Clemons.

“Yes sir,” said the deputy chief.

It’s coming up on one year since Nevels was fired. Clemons says Nevels just wants his job back.

Nevels also faces criminal prosecution by the Calcasieu District attorney’s office on charges of stalking and malfeasance in office

So far, only three witnesses have testified since the hearing started Friday: the chief, a deputy chief and a retired lieutenant who was in charge of the internal affairs investigation.

The hearing is recessed until 8:30 a.m. November 3rd.

