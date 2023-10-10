Authorities release identities of suspects following police chase that ended near Vinton

STARKS, La. (KPLC) - The Vidor Police Department has released the identities of three suspects who were arrested following a police chase that crossed into Louisiana from Texas and ended near Vinton. Additionally, the department says all three suspects are being investigated for a series of robberies and carjackings in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

Authorities say Charles Bracelon Armon, 20, of Sunset, and a 17-year-old were speeding along I-10 Eastbound going over 120 mph when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. The suspects were then accused of fleeing officers into Louisiana, crashing at the intersection of Toomey and Broussard Road near Starks, and then fleeing on foot while firing at the pursuing officer.

The officer pursuing the suspects reportedly returned fire but no one was injured during the exchange.

A perimeter was set up by multiple responding agencies from Texas and Louisiana leading to both suspects being detained around 9:35 a.m. by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office as they allegedly attempted to leave the area in a relative’s vehicle.

According to the Vidor Police Department, the vehicle the suspects used in the initial pursuit had been taken at gunpoint the previous day.

Both suspects from the initial pursuit were booked on the following charges:

Illegal possession of stolen items

Aggravated assault with a firearm on a police officer

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Aggravated flight from an officer

Illegal firing of a firearm during a crime

The 17-year-old suspect was also booked for the illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Included in the booking was the uncle who picked up both suspects, Justin Jules Colligan, 43, of Sunset. He was booked for accessory after the fact.

All three suspects remain in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

The Vidor Police Department thanks all the responding agencies which include the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vinton Police Department, Louisiana State Patrol, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

