Astros beat Twins 9-1 in ALDS Game Three, Take 2-1 Series Lead

Minneapolis, MN. (KPLC) - After splitting games one and two at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Astros and Twins headed to Target Field in Minneapolis for games three, and four of the American League Divisional Series, and on Tuesday afternoon the Astros won game three 9-1 to take a 2-1 series lead, putting them just one win away from another trip to the American League Championship Series.

The Astros entered game three in unfamiliar territory, they were tied at one game a piece in a best-of-five ALDS, a position they hadn’t been in since 2015 when they went on to lose to the eventual World Series Champion Kansas City Royals, three games to two.

The Astros came out swinging on Tuesday afternoon as they took a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a Kyle Tucker RBI single to left field that brought in Jose Altuve, putting Houston up 1-0 early, and later in the inning Jose Abreu extended the lead to four with a three-run home run that scored Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker.

Cloudy with a chance of meatballs. pic.twitter.com/jGmaL6ZOw4 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023

Houston starting pitcher Cristian Javier found himself in some trouble in the bottom half of the first as Minnesota put runners on second and third with just one away, but Javier was able to get out of it striking out Royce Lewis, and Carlos Correa in consecutive at-bats to keep the Astros ahead 4-0, and it stayed that way until the fifth inning.

Alex Bregman led the fifth inning off with a 353-foot home run to left field putting Houston up 5-0, a lead Bregman would extend just an inning later with a single to center field that brought in Jeremy Peña, putting the Astros up 6-0 at that point.

The Twins would get a run back in the sixth thanks to a Willi Castro RBI single that brought in Carlos Correa, but ninth-inning home runs by Yordan Alvarez, his fourth of the series, and Jose Abreu, his second of the game, stamped Houston’s game three win as they won it 9-1 to take a 2-1 series lead.

HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/9sk46PzVFI — Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023

Tuesday’s win puts the Astros just one win away from the American League Championship Series, which would be Houston’s seventh consecutive appearance in the ALCS, something that has never been accomplished by an American League team since the Championship Series was introduced in 1969. The Braves made the National League Championship Series in eight consecutive seasons from 1991-1999.

Houston Astros Batting:

Batter AB H R RBI HR BB K 2B: Jose Altuve 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 3B: Alex Bregman 5 2 1 2 1 0 2 LF: Yordan Alvarez 5 3 2 1 1 0 0 RF: Kyle Tucker 3 1 2 1 0 2 0 1B: Jose Abreu 5 2 2 5 2 0 2 DH: Yainier Diaz 5 0 0 0 0 0 4 CF: Mauricio Dubon 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 SS: Jeremy Peña 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 C: Martín Maldonado 3 2 0 0 0 0 0

Houston Astros Pitching:

Pitcher IP H R ER BB K Cristian Javier (W) 5.0 1 0 0 5 9 Hunter Brown 1.0 2 1 1 1 0 Bryan Abreu 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 Phil Maton 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 Rafael Montero 1.0 0 0 0 1 2

Game four is set for Wednesday at 1:07 P.M. in Minneapolis, a win would send Houston to the American League Championship Series, a loss would send the series back to Houston for a winner-take-all game five on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.