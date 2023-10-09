50/50 Thursdays
What would you do with $1.55 billion? Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is third largest in game’s history

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What would you do with over a billion dollars? Monday’s drawing for the Powerball jackpot is $1.55 billion.

Could you imagine winning over a billion dollars?

“No. No. I don’t think anybody could,” Janice Lainta said.

Even though the chances of winning are pretty slim, one out of 292.2 million slim, a $2 ticket could win you the third largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

“Somebody going to win it,” Jesse Powers said. “I wish it was me, but I probably won’t have that kind of luck.”

But what would happen if Powers dose have that kind of luck.?

“Probably have a heart attack,” he said. “And if I survive, I’d take care of my family, my granddaughter, daughter, take care of myself, and donate a lot to St. Jude.”

What about others in the Lake Area, what would they do with all that money?

“I would be breath taken, I would bless as many of my family members as I could,” Lainta said. “I would take care of all the bills. And then take care of my family and then me and my husband and the kids and my grandbabies, we’re going on a cruise.”

“I would help out my family and give back to the community and also help out local churches,” Louis Guillory Jr. said.

“I would give it back to the community for the most part,” Daniel Matar said. “I would also take some of it and invest it for long term and for family. There’s just a lot you can do with $1.55 billion. I tell you, I’d be the last guy to buy 55 cars.”

While the jackpot is an estimated $1.55 billion the cash value is $679.8 million, still a lot of money.

“That’s a lot. that’s a whole lot,” Lainta said.

However, not everyone has thought through what they’d do if they hit the lottery.

“I have no idea. I’d have a lot of fun,” Jerry Hornsby said.

If no winner is produced from Monday night’s drawing, you’ll have another chance to win the epic jackpot on Wednesday.

