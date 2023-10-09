Vinton to host Heritage Festival this weekend

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The Heritage Festival will be held this Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 7 p.m. in downtown Vinton.

A cornhole tournament will be featured, taking place at 4 p.m. The cost is $30 for a team of two.

The homecoming parade will be Friday at 4 p.m., followed by the Vinton High School and Notre Dame football game.

Anyone interested in being in the Parade should contact Amanda at astutes@cityofvinton.com or 337-409-1071.

