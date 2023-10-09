Two suspects arrested in Broad Street homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has made two arrests in the Broad Street shooting that left one person dead and three injured.

Ryan Joseph Taylor, 24, of Lake Charles was arrested on Oct. 6 on one count of second-degree murder, principal. 7NEWS initially learned of his arrest through the Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report.

On Oct. 9, LCPD arrested Sebastian Isiah Latigue, 22, of Lake Charles on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. He is currently incarcerated at CCC, and facing additional charges of one count of home invasion, one count of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of domestic abuse battery child endangerment. He was arrested on those charges by LCPD on Oct. 3.

The investigation determined that prior altercations between the suspect and one of the still-living victims led to this shooting, LCPD said.

The three additional victims, including 23-year-old Paige Gorne Ceasar who died from her injuries, were innocent bystanders, LCPD said.

Taylor’s bond is set at $1.5 million. Latigue’s is set at $2.25 million.

LCPD says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead detectives Sgt. George Miller or Sgt. Chris Johnson by calling (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.