50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Two suspects arrested in Broad Street homicide

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has made two arrests in the Broad Street shooting that left one person dead and three injured.

Ryan Joseph Taylor, 24, of Lake Charles was arrested on Oct. 6 on one count of second-degree murder, principal. 7NEWS initially learned of his arrest through the Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report.

On Oct. 9, LCPD arrested Sebastian Isiah Latigue, 22, of Lake Charles on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. He is currently incarcerated at CCC, and facing additional charges of one count of home invasion, one count of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of domestic abuse battery child endangerment. He was arrested on those charges by LCPD on Oct. 3.

The investigation determined that prior altercations between the suspect and one of the still-living victims led to this shooting, LCPD said.

The three additional victims, including 23-year-old Paige Gorne Ceasar who died from her injuries, were innocent bystanders, LCPD said.

Taylor’s bond is set at $1.5 million. Latigue’s is set at $2.25 million.

LCPD says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead detectives Sgt. George Miller or Sgt. Chris Johnson by calling (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility

Latest News

George D. McKinney Jr., 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide in the October 2020...
Sentence upheld for man given 30 years for vehicular homicide
Louisiana State Police bodycam/dashcam footage of Vinton pursuit and shooting
A search of the vehicle revealed three firearms: a tan F&N 9-millimeter, a black Glock .40...
Three men charged for switched license plates, possession of drugs, firearms, deputies say
Tropical Outlook
Closely watching for potential development in the Gulf, could assist rain chances this week.