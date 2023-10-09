Three men charged for switched license plates, possession of drugs, firearms, deputies say

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - Around midnight on Oct. 7, deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office arrested two Church Point men after three weapons and Schedule IV narcotics were allegedly discovered following a traffic stop.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesperson of the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a white BMW that displayed switched plates and reported the smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Consent was requested to search the car, but the driver, Cameron Matte, 19, refused. At this point, a K-9 was requested, and a positive alert was indicated by the K-9.

Matte and the other occupants of the car, John Jardell Garrick, 20, and Javian Antwone Murphy, 20, admitted to the deputies they had smoked marijuana earlier.

A search of the vehicle revealed three firearms: a tan F&N 9-millimeter, a black Glock .40 caliber, and a black Bersa .380 caliber pistol. Deputies also found Schedule IV narcotics in their search.

A search of the vehicle revealed three firearms: a tan F&N 9-millimeter, a black Glock .40 caliber, and a black Bersa .380 caliber pistol. (Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

Matte was booked for turning movements, switched plates, possession of CDS IV, and possession of a firearm with CDS. Garrick was booked for possession of CDS and possession of a firearm with CDS. Murphy was charged with possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance and possession of Schedule IV.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.