50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Three men charged for switched license plates, possession of drugs, firearms, deputies say

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - Around midnight on Oct. 7, deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office arrested two Church Point men after three weapons and Schedule IV narcotics were allegedly discovered following a traffic stop.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesperson of the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a white BMW that displayed switched plates and reported the smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Consent was requested to search the car, but the driver, Cameron Matte, 19, refused. At this point, a K-9 was requested, and a positive alert was indicated by the K-9.

Matte and the other occupants of the car, John Jardell Garrick, 20, and Javian Antwone Murphy, 20, admitted to the deputies they had smoked marijuana earlier.

A search of the vehicle revealed three firearms: a tan F&N 9-millimeter, a black Glock .40 caliber, and a black Bersa .380 caliber pistol. Deputies also found Schedule IV narcotics in their search.

A search of the vehicle revealed three firearms: a tan F&N 9-millimeter, a black Glock .40...
A search of the vehicle revealed three firearms: a tan F&N 9-millimeter, a black Glock .40 caliber, and a black Bersa .380 caliber pistol.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

Matte was booked for turning movements, switched plates, possession of CDS IV, and possession of a firearm with CDS. Garrick was booked for possession of CDS and possession of a firearm with CDS. Murphy was charged with possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance and possession of Schedule IV.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Lynell Reynolds was found guilty of attempted murder in July. (Source: WVUE)
New Orleans juvenile offender convicted of attempted second-degree murder at large after escaping from Calcasieu facility

Latest News

Tropical Outlook
Closely watching for potential development in the Gulf, could assist rain chances this week.
Generally sunny skies this afternoon will let temperatures quickly warm up
First Alert Forecast: Cool to start the week, cloudy and warming the next few days
Louisiana State Police bodycam/dashcam footage of Vinton pursuit and shooting
Louisiana State Police release video of deadly pursuit and shootout in Vinton
Louisiana State Police bodycam/dashcam footage of Vinton pursuit and shooting
Louisiana State Police bodycam/dashcam footage of Vinton pursuit and shooting