SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 8, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 8, 2023.

Justin Michael Doucet, 41, Westlake: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; owner must secure vehicle registration.

Corey James Washington, 37, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; switched license plates; owner must secure vehicle registration; contraband in a penal institution.

Jenarold Keith Guillory Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Gregory Wayne Watson, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; property damage under $50,000.

