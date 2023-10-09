Sentence upheld for man given 30 years for vehicular homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 30-year sentence for the impaired driver convicted of killing Jason Webb in October 2020 has been upheld.

George McKinney Jr. pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after he struck and killed Jason Webb, who had been running with his CrossFit group on Old Hwy. 171. Authorities said at the time of the accident that McKinney was speeding when he crossed the center line and struck Webb. McKinney tested over two times the legal limit for alcohol.

Judge David Ritchie initially sentenced McKinney to 30 years with seven years suspended in May 2021.

He appealed his sentence, saying it was excessive. The court vacated the sentence as “indeterminate” and called for resentencing.

In August of 2022, Judge Ritchie again sentenced McKinney to 30 years with seven suspended, but with additional terms, including restitution, community service, and supervised probation upon release.

McKinney filed another appeal to have his sentence reconsidered.

In a Third Circuit Court opinion dated October 4, 2023, the sentence was upheld. The opinion says in part: ”While Defendant focuses on his lack of criminal history, the trial court considered his lack of arrest record but placed a larger emphasis on the seriousness of Defendant’s offense and the implicit disregard for the safety of others. His actions resulted in the death of the victim, imperiled others in the victim’s running group, and as the trial court expressed, the offense ‘wasn’t just a minor error in judgment. This was a very serious, serious thing that happened with very serious consequences.’ The record supports those findings. We accordingly find that this assignment lacks merit. For these reasons, Defendant’s sentence is affirmed.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.