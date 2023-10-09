New plans for Louisiana Vietnam Veterans Memorial unveiled

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter announced the plans for the Louisiana Vietnam Veterans Memorial to members of the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission on Monday.

The new memorial will be on the Lake Charles lakefront inside Veterans Memorial Park. The names of all the 885 Louisiana Vietnam War casualties will be etched into the walls of the memorial.

This marked the first public discussion of plans for a permanent replacement for the area that formerly housed the UH-1 “Huey” helicopter that was retired after Hurricanes Laura and Delta rendered the Vietnam-era chopper unrepairable.

At this time there is no other site officially designated as the “Louisiana Vietnam Veterans Memorial” in the State of Louisiana. During the next legislative session, the City will seek official designation of this namesake from the State of Louisiana.

“Though recent natural disasters took their toll on Veterans Memorial Park, we are now looking at this as an opportunity to reimagine this space to be even more distinct. All our veterans deserve honor and thanks from the community, and this is especially true for Vietnam War veterans,” said Hunter.

The construction of the memorial is currently dependent on passage of LC REBOUND, a tax neutral ballot proposition on the November 18, 2023 ballot.

