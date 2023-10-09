Man arrested for murder in shooting at Lake Street gas station

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two arrests have been made in a shooting at a gas station on Lake Street Saturday.

Travis Malike Gerard Melbert, 21, Lake Charles, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Damaria Mason, 24, Iowa, was arrested on one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

Two people were struck when a verbal altercation led to an exchange of gunfire between “multiple parties,” Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. Both Melbert and Mason fired, Melbert allegedly striking Christopher Pattum, 30. The investigation continues.

Pattum and another person were struck during the shooting, which happened around 5 a.m. at the Busy Bee Chevron station, Fondel said. Pattum died around 7:20 a.m. Saturday at a local hospital. The other victim remains hospitalized.

Melbert turned himself in at Lake Charles police headquarters around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $1.55 million.

Mason was taken into custody at LCPD headquarters around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Davis set bond at $500,000.

Fondel asked anyone with additional information to contact Cpl. Robert Rainwater or Sgt. Kevin Hoover at (337) 491-1311.

