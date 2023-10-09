Man accused of breaking into home, holding woman hostage with firearm in Westlake

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into the house of his ex-girlfriend with a firearm and holding her against her will for several days, the Westlake Police Department reports.

According to Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye, authorities received a complaint on Aug. 8 from two victims who stated Gregory P. Scarlatta, 35, of Sulphur, had entered their house without permission with a gun, held his former girlfriend hostage and physically beat her for several days. Scarlatta is also accused of threatening to kill the victims, pointing a firearm at them, and firing the weapon at the residence.

Detectives able to obtain an arrest warrant for Scarlatta, discovering he was already wanted by Louisiana Probation and Parole for other charges.

Officers arrested Scarlatta on Oct. 6.

Scarlatta faces the following charges:

False imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon

Home invasion

Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments

Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapons by a person convicted of certain felonies

aggravated assault with a firearm

domestic abuse battery

Upon arrest, it was discovered Scarlatta was in possession of narcotics and numerous stolen items, tying him to several burglaries in the city, Wilrye said. This lead to several other charges against Scarlatta, including possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D., possession of synthetic marijuana, and illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Scarlatta’s bond was set at $119,000.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.