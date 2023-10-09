50/50 Thursdays
KPLC’s Gotta Eat receives Suncoast Emmy nomination

By Patrick Deaville and AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC’s reoccurring “Gotta Eat” segment has been honored with a nomination from the 47th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards.

Created by reporter Angelica Butine and photographer Joel Bruce, “Gotta Eat” explores local restaurants and all the cuisine that makes Southwest Louisiana so special for those who call it home.

Louisiana is well-known for its cooking, and Butine and Bruce have ventured into the variety of eats that SWLA has to offer, from barbeque at Jeanne’s Bourbon Street to po’boys at Darrell’s and fine dining at Restaurant Calla. The segment showcases an array of restaurants and kitchens, but, most importantly, highlights the people that make our local food truly exceptional.

According to the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Emmy Awards honor “the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of the Suncoast region’s television markets.”

The Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards will be held December 2, 2023, at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

A list of all 2023 Emmy Awards Nominees can be found HERE.

Congratulations, Angelica and Joel!

