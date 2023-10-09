Houston falls to the Twins in Game 2 of the ALDS

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) -It was a tough night out in Houston for the Astros as the Minnesota Twins jumped out early on the hosting team and never looked back winning 6-2.

The scoring for the Twins started immediately in the first as former Astro Carlos Correa hit a ball to center field to bring in a run. Minnesota then added another two in the second inning off of a home run by Kyle Famer to extend the Twins lead to three.

The scoring would then slow down for a couple of innings before Correa struck again with another line drive to center field to bring in two more runs to make it 5-0 Twins. Edouard Julien would then tally on another score for Minnesota in the seventh, which made it a very tall task for Houston to come back in this game down 6-0.

In the eighth Yordan Alvarez would crack a ball to deep left field for a two-run home run, but unfortunately for Houston that would not spark their offense to mount a comeback as they lost the game by four runs.

One of the biggest stars of this game was Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez as he improved to (2-0) in the post season, throwing seven scoreless innings and struck out seven batters.

Houston will now travel out to Minneapolis for game 3 of the ALDS on October 10. The first pitch for that game is set for 3:07 p.m.

