Houston falls to the Twins in Game 2 of the ALDS

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli makes a mound visit during the seventh inning in Game 1...
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli makes a mound visit during the seventh inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)(Kevin M. Cox | AP)
By Justin Margolius
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) -It was a tough night out in Houston for the Astros as the Minnesota Twins jumped out early on the hosting team and never looked back winning 6-2.

The scoring for the Twins started immediately in the first as former Astro Carlos Correa hit a ball to center field to bring in a run. Minnesota then added another two in the second inning off of a home run by Kyle Famer to extend the Twins lead to three.

The scoring would then slow down for a couple of innings before Correa struck again with another line drive to center field to bring in two more runs to make it 5-0 Twins. Edouard Julien would then tally on another score for Minnesota in the seventh, which made it a very tall task for Houston to come back in this game down 6-0.

In the eighth Yordan Alvarez would crack a ball to deep left field for a two-run home run, but unfortunately for Houston that would not spark their offense to mount a comeback as they lost the game by four runs.

One of the biggest stars of this game was Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez as he improved to (2-0) in the post season, throwing seven scoreless innings and struck out seven batters.

Houston will now travel out to Minneapolis for game 3 of the ALDS on October 10. The first pitch for that game is set for 3:07 p.m.

