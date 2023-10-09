First Alert Forecast: Rain chances return Wednesday; also watching the Gulf for possible tropical development

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Changes are already underway with our weather as southerly winds returned Monday, this will slowly cause the humidity to increase. This also means temperatures will be much warmer overnight into Tuesday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The humidity will continue to increase on Tuesday as southerly winds pickup and that means warmer temperatures too. An area of low pressure will move northeast from south Texas across the northern Gulf of Mexico; this will bring a chance of rain to our area for Wednesday into Thursday. The best chance of rain will likely remain offshore with possibly a sharp difference in rain from south to north across Southwest Louisiana. Areas farther northwest may see little to no rain, while areas farther southeast could see upwards of 1 inch of rain with much higher totals possible toward the southeast corner of our state.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The National Hurricane Center has also outlined this area for a low chance of tropical development as it moves northeast. However regardless of whether or not it develops the impacts to our area remain the same and in the form of limited rain chances. Even if this manages to develop into a tropical system it would not change our weather with any potential track remaining southeast of our area due to southwesterly upper-level winds pushing this off to the northeast. Impacts could be higher well east of our area from New Orleans into the Florida panhandle, so keep an eye on this if you have travel plans that way later this week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Another cold front will arrive later this week, most likely sometime Friday; this front may not have much moisture and this rain chances look limited. But this front will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend with lows returning to the 50s and highs in the 70s by Saturday and remaining nice well into next week. At this time it looks like the weather may cooperate for the annual solar eclipse which occurs Saturday around 12 pm, more details on that later this week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.