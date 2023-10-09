First Alert Forecast: Cool to start the week, cloudy and warming the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A beautiful weekend in SWLA is continuing into a cool and sunny start to our week.

The generally cool temperatures will continue Monday, but plenty of sunshine will help the surface warm during the day, especially to the north. Some high thin clouds could keep areas closer to the coast a few degrees cooler, but generally highs are expected to land in the low to mid 80′s even with the cool start to the day.

Any clouds that continue to move across the area will not be producing rain since our air is still incredibly dry, which should make for a wonderful afternoon.

Generally sunny skies this afternoon will let temperatures quickly warm up (KPLC)

Overnights will be getting a little less cool, humidity will increase on Tuesday with southerly winds returning thanks to high pressure moving more to our east. This will put us in a generally warming trend for a day or two. An area of low pressure will move northeast from south Texas across the northern Gulf of Mexico; this will bring a chance of rain to our area for Wednesday into Thursday. The best chance of rain will likely remain offshore, we could possibly see a pretty sharp difference in rain from south to north across Southwest Louisiana.

Humidity will be making a steady return for the next few days as low pressure approaches from the west (KPLC)

Another cold front will arrive later this week, most likely sometime Friday; this front may not have much moisture and we aren’t likely to get much rain from it. However, it will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend with lows returning to the 50s and highs in the 70s by Saturday and remaining nice well into next week. Fortunately it looks like the weather may cooperate for the annual solar eclipse which occurs Saturday around 12 pm, more details on that later this week.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, we are closely watching an area in the gulf for some potential development over the next few days that could help our rain chances, as well as a wave in the far eastern Atlantic. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

