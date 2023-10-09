50/50 Thursdays
Closely watching for potential development in the Gulf, could assist rain chances this week.

By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are keeping a close eye on a small area of low pressure with some disorganized thunderstorms that has formed in the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico. If it does see any development, it will be slow as it moves generally northwest over the next several days. The system is expected to merge with a frontal system over the gulf midweek and could contribute to our rain chances. No major threat is expected for SWLA, but we will continue to monitor for updates.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching a tropical wave in the in the far eastern Atlantic that has a decent chance of formation over the next several days. If this system does form, it will likely recurve more to the north into the open Atlantic, and shouldn’t be an issue for anyone.

