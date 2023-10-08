SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2023.

Elsa Davila, 62, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Sidnesha Sendal Ward, 25, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Justin Jules Colligan, 43, Sunset: Accessories after the fact.

Nichole Regina Menard, 51, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; two counts of battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Damaria Joseph Mason, 24, Iowa: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; illegal carrying of weapons.

Bracelon Arman Charles, 20, Sunset: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by flight; flight from an officer; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated assault among a peace officer.

Marcos Gabriel Latalladi, 38, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.

Gerald Brooks, 70, Lake Charles: Bicycle violations; illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; two counts of sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

