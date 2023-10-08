Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force hosts 8th annual Safe Sleep Awareness walk

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force held its 8th annual Safe Sleep Stroll and Roll Sleep Awareness walk.

The organization says the event was created in memory of Kaden Reed, who lost his life due to unsafe sleeping conditions while in the home of a caregiver.

They say one of the leading causes of infant deaths in Southwest Louisiana is due to unsafe sleep environments.

We spoke to Kaden’s mother about how much this event means to her.

“It means a lot. It means a lot to my family because it means that someone else knows about safe sleep, it means that people are getting educated on it and if they don’t know about it, if they show up, they’ll know about it today,” Arica Reed said.

The SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force holds classes every month for new and expecting parents, caregivers, and professionals on how to safely put infants to sleep.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.