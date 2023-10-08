50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force hosts 8th annual Safe Sleep Awareness walk

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force held its 8th annual Safe Sleep Stroll and Roll Sleep Awareness walk.

The organization says the event was created in memory of Kaden Reed, who lost his life due to unsafe sleeping conditions while in the home of a caregiver.

They say one of the leading causes of infant deaths in Southwest Louisiana is due to unsafe sleep environments.

We spoke to Kaden’s mother about how much this event means to her.

“It means a lot. It means a lot to my family because it means that someone else knows about safe sleep, it means that people are getting educated on it and if they don’t know about it, if they show up, they’ll know about it today,” Arica Reed said.

The SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force holds classes every month for new and expecting parents, caregivers, and professionals on how to safely put infants to sleep.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force hosts 8th annual Safe Sleep Awareness walk
Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force hosts 8th annual Safe Sleep Awareness walk
City of Westlake hosts West Fest
City of Westlake hosts West Fest
City of Westlake hosts West Fest
City of Westlake hosts West Fest
Afternoon highs will likely stay in the 70's Sunday
Breezy Fall temperatures have moved in, dry air reviving fire danger