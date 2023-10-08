50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sisters Surviving Breast Cancer hosts awareness walk

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sisters Surviving Breast Cancer Support Group held a walk to raise awareness and show support for those with breast cancer.

The walk was free and open to the public.

“It’s to show people that we are survivors. because too many people think that cancer is a death sentence, but we’re here to prove that it’s life. You just have to believe and have hope,” Sister Survivor member Linda Holmes said.

For anyone interested in joining, Sisters Surviving meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at Memorial Hospital on the first floor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force hosts 8th annual Safe Sleep Awareness walk
Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force hosts 8th annual Safe Sleep Awareness walk
Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force hosts 8th annual Safe Sleep Awareness walk
Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force hosts 8th annual Safe Sleep Awareness walk
City of Westlake hosts West Fest
City of Westlake hosts West Fest
City of Westlake hosts West Fest
City of Westlake hosts West Fest
Afternoon highs will likely stay in the 70's Sunday
Breezy Fall temperatures have moved in, dry air reviving fire danger