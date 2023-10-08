Sisters Surviving Breast Cancer hosts awareness walk

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sisters Surviving Breast Cancer Support Group held a walk to raise awareness and show support for those with breast cancer.

The walk was free and open to the public.

“It’s to show people that we are survivors. because too many people think that cancer is a death sentence, but we’re here to prove that it’s life. You just have to believe and have hope,” Sister Survivor member Linda Holmes said.

For anyone interested in joining, Sisters Surviving meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at Memorial Hospital on the first floor.

